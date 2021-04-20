fbpx
Ondo Guber 2020: Election Tribunal To Hold On Tuesday

April 20, 20210123
Insurance Fraud: Former Dangote Manager, 2 Others Bag Seven Years Imprisonment

The Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure is set to deliver judgement in the case between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes as the Tribunal rescheduled judgement in the October 10, 2020 governorship election which saw the re-election of Governor Akeredolu for a second term in office.

Jegede had filed a case challenging the victory of Governor Akeredolu.

The tribunal had last week announced in a notice made available to journalists that judgment had been fixed for Wednesday.

However, in another notice issued on Monday evening by the Tribunal Secretary, parties involved in the case were informed that the date has changed to Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Lagos State Set To Establish Anti-Corruption Commission

The notice further stated in the judgement will be held online via the Zoom platform.

The notice from the tribunal:

TAKE NOTICE THAT JUDGMENT IN PETITION NO: EPT/AK/GOV/1/2020 BETWEEN EYITAYO OLAYINKA JEGEDE &ANR AND INEC & 3ORS WHICH WAS EARLIER FIXED FOR 21st APRIL, 2021 HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULE TO TOMORROW BEING 20TH APRIL, 2021 BY 10 AM PROMPT THROUGH ZOOM. 

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

