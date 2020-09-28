Ondo Governorship Election: Akeredolu Expresses Confidence in Winning Election

September 28, 2020 27

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is confident of winning the governorship election and expects the voters to tow the path of Edo citizens by voting him for another term.

“When you talk about what played out in Edo, we have left out a particular thing I believe played out in Edo State and that is continuity,” the governor said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“The people, I want to believe, voted for continuity and I expect people in Ondo State to vote for continuity. That particular factor (continuity) is always left out by many people.”

Akeredolu who is contesting for the Ondo Governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), is hanging his re-election hopes on his performance during the first term.

He believes the people of the state will not want to “experiment” with a new leader as they have felt the impact of his development strides.

“People do not find it easy to run away when they see good performance. People want to go for it; they want a repeat of it,” the APC flag bearer explained.

“You don’t just experiment and I believe the people of Ondo will not play lottery (with the election).

“We have shown the people of Ondo State what good governance is all about and I don’t see them not voting for continuity. ”

When asked about those backing him, the governor said he does not have a “godfather,” and maintained that even during his first time of contesting the poll, he had relied on God whom he described as “my father.”

“All I know is that God is my father. This is the second time I’m running for this election and I have always known that God is my father,” he stressed.

Source: Channels TV