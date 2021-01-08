fbpx
Once Again Sowore’s Bail Application Suffers Setback

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Once Again Sowore’s Bail Application Suffers Setback

January 8, 2021028

The bail application filed by Omoyele Sowore and four others has suffered a temporary setback once again.

The application suffered a setback, this time, following the failure of the Nigeria Police Force to produce the defendants in Court.

The lawyer to the Defendants, Marshal Abubakar in an interview with journalists on Friday at the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, said the Police claim to have handed the case file to a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for further prosecution.

Marshal Abubakar further explained that the DIG who was called to produce the Defendants claimed to have handed the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution on the instruction of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Sowore and the other defendants are standing trial for alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and inciting public disturbance.

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja had earlier on Tuesday fixed today, January 8, for ruling on the bail application filed on behalf of Sowore and four others.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Sale of Obat Oil Hotel To Pay ₦5 Billion Debt

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello was expected to rule on the bail application today, Friday.

The court also on Tuesday ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Force CIID facility in Area 10, following complaints by Sowore that they were denied food and medical attention at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

About Author

Once Again Sowore’s Bail Application Suffers Setback
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
August 17, 2020050

Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line to Begin Operations in September

Operations will commence on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line from the middle of September, says Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria. Okhiria disclosed this on Saturday in I
Read More
Border Reopening COVERMEDIANEWSLETTER
September 18, 20200158

Osinbajo Advocates Review of Revised Broadcast Code

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the federal government needs to revisit the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) amendment of the broadcasting code. Osinbajo said this on Friday during a session w
Read More
Nigerian Police COVERNEWSSOCIETY
April 5, 2016035

Niger Delta: Gunmen kill Soldier, Kidnap Lebanese

Gunmen killed a Nigerian soldier and kidnapped a Lebanese construction worker on Tuesday in the southern oil-producing Niger Delta, police said. “One Lebanese, Ramzi Bau Hadir, aged 53 years, wa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon