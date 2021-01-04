fbpx
Once again, ASUU Goes On Indefinite Strike

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER

Once again, ASUU Goes On Indefinite Strike

January 4, 2021036
Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today December 10, 2020

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) announced the commencement of another indefinite strike.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the Akwa Ibom State University ASUU chapter said it will begin an indefinite strike following the expiration of 14 days ultimatum to the state government for improved conditions of service

According to statement released by the chapter’s chairman and secretary, Comrade Otoabasi Akpan, and Comrade Etanguno Owowo, the Union directed its members to withdraw their services from teaching, administration of examinations, grading of exam scripts, supervision of project students, attendance of meetings of university committee, departmental and faculty boards and the University Senate.

“In view of our Congress resolutions of December 14, 2020, which necessitated the issuance of the 14-day ultimatum to the University authorities, please take note that except otherwise notified by the Branch Leadership, members of ASUU-AKSU are hereby advised to abide by the stance of the Congress.

Read Also: UPDATE: ASUU Suspends Strike

“For purposes of clarity, all services of members have been withdrawn till further notice. For avoidance of doubt, these services include: teaching, administration of examination(s) or continuous assessment(s); grading of examination scripts; supervision of Project Students; attendance of Meeting of University Committee, Departmental Board, Faculty Board and the University Senate, etc.

“Any ASUU-AKSU Member found on campus is expected to join in the full enforcement of the Congress’ resolutions. Needless to emphasise that anyone that undermines the Congress’ resolutions in this regard shall be doing so in his or her own peril.

“At this auspicious time of our industrial action, ASUU-AKSU Members are hereby admonished to rely and depend exclusively on the official updates, as they emerge, from the Branch Leadership, in order to forestall misinformation and disinformation,” The statement said.

About Author

Once again, ASUU Goes On Indefinite Strike
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

November 23, 20151539

NIMC to Setup Enrolment Centers Abroad

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed its plan to set up enrolment centers at the Nigerian mission offices abroad. These offices, the commission said, will have the equipment
Read More
DPR COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
October 20, 2019058

New Minimum Wage: Labour Unions Advise FG not to Hike Petrol Price, Taxes

Organised labour has urged the Federal Government not to embark on any policy measures that will erode the expected gains of the new N30,000 new minimum wage for workers. In a statement issued Saturda
Read More
Sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
December 11, 2018039

Sterling Crashes to 18-Month Low on Reported Brexit Vote Delay

Sterling skidded to its weakest since June, 2017 on Monday after media reported that Prime Minister Theresa May would delay a parliamentary vote on Britain’s Brexit deal with the European Union which
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon