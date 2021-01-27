fbpx
‘Once A Red, Always A Red’ – Ighalo Bids Farewell To Manchester United

January 27, 2021
Odion Ighalo’s loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua expires at the end of January 2021; the 31-year-old scored five goals in 23 appearances for Manchester United. Ighalo is subject of interest from clubs in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Odion Ighalo has confirmed his imminent Manchester United exit in an emotional farewell message on Instagram and Twitter.

The 31-year-old’s one-year loan at Old Trafford will finish at the end of January, when he is due to return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo scored five goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for United after arriving on Deadline Day last January, but has made only two starts this season since Edinson Cavani joined in October.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

