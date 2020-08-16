Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nollywood superstar Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Saturday said she is in isolation after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The actress revealed this on her verified Instagram page, sharing her recovery progress.
“Hello all, I know you must have been wondering where I’ve been,” she said. “Well, I contracted Covid. I have been ill, in isolation, and now getting better.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on this details of this soon. However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!! I am Rekeasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks @iamharrysong and @clarenceshotit . Thanks for your Love and Orayets as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to #Get Busy ! ( Full video on my Youtube page )
Omotola joins the list of Nigerian celebrities such as Peter Okoye, who have admitted testing positive to the coronavirus.
Source: Channels TV
Facebook Comments