Omnibiz Unveils Buy Now Pay Later, MyStore

November 8, 20210142

Omnibiz Africa, a B2B e-commerce company, has unveiled two features for ease the business operations of retailers in the country.

At an event held in Lagos, the company launched Buy Now Pay Later and MyStore features on its app.

The company said Buy Now Pay Later feature will help retailers scale their business faster by providing them with credit options to grow their business.

The company also featured a new sell app, MyStore, a book-keeping application for retailers to help them track their sales, cost, price, profit and manage their customers.

Speaking at the launch event, which was held in Victoria Island, Lagos, the CEO of Omnibiz Africa, Mr. Deepankar Rustagi, stated that, ‘’With the introduction of MyStore App, retailers can now replace the traditional paper-based book-keeping with the automated book-keeping app.

“This app will help retailers record their sales and measure their profit. They will also be able to manage their stock inventory effectively and monitor their customers with the app.

“There is also the advantage of being able to manage their stores online with the app when they are not physically present at their locations.’’

He added that the credit feature, Buy Now Pay Later, will help retailers scale their business as they now have access to purchase more goods and pay back after selling the products.

Omnibiz Africa recently got funding of $3million and has since began to expand the scope of its operations.

The CEO reassured guests at the Product Launch event that the company is indeed committed to improving the lives of the key stakeholders in their business.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others.

