Omnibiz Automates FMCG Supply Chain, Unveils Retail App

November 6, 2021 147

Omnibiz, a business-to-business marketplace for retailers, has announced full automation of its processes to allow manufacturers and distributors of FMCG products to reach retailers in the last mile.

The company at an event held in Lagos on Friday officially launched its retail app that allows retailers to place orders for their goods and pay digitally.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Omnibiz, Deepankar Rustagi, noted that manufacturers of Fast Moving Consumer Goods produce in large volumes but are unavailable to reach all retailers that need their goods.

According to him, manufacturers and distributors face a lot of delays in the delivery of goods to retailers while retailers face traffic on a daily basis in order to source goods for their businesses.

READ ALSO: LCCI Kicks Off Lagos Trade Fair Today

He said the solutions Omnibiz offer uses technology to solve these challenges and is redefining the FMCG supply chain.

He said, “We are solving the problem of sales with automation and delivery. We are helping manufacturers to reach their consumers and also using our solutions to solve problems for retailers.”

While noting that the role of distributors has not been eliminated in the supply chain, the Supply Chain Manager at Omnibiz, Akinshile Allinson, said the company partnered with distributors to enhance their businesses using technology.

She said Omnibiz buys products from distributors and delivers them to partner fulfillment centres for onward delivery to retailers.

“Now, distributors can sell to all retailers in the Local Government Area (LGA) or Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) where they operate,” Allinson added.

The Product Innovation Manager at Omnibiz, Akintomiwa Akintunde, said on the Ominbiz app, retailers can place orders, track their daily, weekly and monthly sales and enjoy doorstep delivery.

He added that the app, which is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, offers retailers an opportunity to keep in touch with their customers and take proper records of inventory.