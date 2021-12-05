fbpx

Omicron: UK Adds Nigeria To Red List

December 5, 20210205
FG Issues Travel Ban

The United Kingdom has added Nigeria to its travel red list category in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

“From 0400 on Monday 6 December, Nigeria will be added to the red list for entering England,” the UK government’s travel advisory on Nigeria said.

This means Nigerians who do not have UK citizenship or residence permit can no longer travel to the country until the advisory is revised and applies to even fully vaccinated persons.

“Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as reported by the BBC on Saturday.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Nigeria first reported cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

NNPC Gas Subsidiary Signs Deal For LNG Plant In Ajaokuta

Omicron: UK Adds Nigeria To Red List
