fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTERTRAVEL

Omicron: FG To Release New Protocol For International Travel On Tuesday

November 30, 2021099
Omicron: FG To Release New Protocol For International Travel On Tuesday

The federal government has stated that it will issue a new travel protocol on Tuesday as a proactive measure to avoid the Omicron COVID variant from being brought into Nigeria.

The National Incident Manager of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Mukhtar Muhammad, made the statement on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

South Africa detected the index case of Omicron on November 23 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) subsequently designated Omicron as a “variant of concern”, asking world leaders to take steps to curb its spread.

Muhammad stated that there has been global concern about the Omicron variant and apprehension that it could be spread to Nigeria.

He said although no case of the variant has been detected in Nigeria, the PSC has taken “far-reaching proactive measures to minimise and mitigate this possibility”.

WTO Suspends Conference Over New COVID-19 Variant

“Consequently, the PSC will be issuing a travel guideline document tomorrow, but let me highlight the contents of this travel guideline,” he said.

“Passengers arriving the country are required to do a PCR test 48 hours before departing. They will also do day two and day seven PCR tests on arrival and they will be required to self-isolate for seven days.

“Passengers that are outbound, going out of Nigeria, will be required to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. These conditions apply to diplomats as well. The measures will come into effect by Friday, 3rd of December, 2021.

“The PSC will ensure that there is enforcement of passengers who arrive and refuse to take test through suspension of their passports and prosecution, or both. Furthermore, we’ll be increasing our surveillance at the ports of entry into the country, intensify testing and contact tracing, and optimize sequencing capacity.”

Various countries including the UK, US and Germany have placed travel restrictions on travelers from Southern Africa.

The Indonesian government, on Sunday, stated that it will place a ban on travelers from eight African countries — including Nigeria.

About Author

Omicron: FG To Release New Protocol For International Travel On Tuesday
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Trade Between Nigeria, India Hits $14bn In Q1 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 16, 20210562

Trade Between Nigeria, India Hits $14bn In Q1 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trade volume between Nigeria and India climbed close to $14 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This was shared by the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria
Read More
NGX Forms Alliance With Seven Others To Boost Trading BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 19, 20210615

DMO Lists N162.557 Billion Sukuk On Nigerian Exchange

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed the N162.557billion, seven-year, Federal Government Ijarah Sukuk on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. The Suk
Read More
April 9, 20157227

Court Restrains DStv From Hiking Subscription Fees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the wake of clamor against subscription fee increment by MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has restrained the company fr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.