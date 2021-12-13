fbpx

Omicron: FG Did Not Ban Other Countries To Retaliate – FCT’s Minister for Health

Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State, for Health has explained Federal Government’s decision to place a travel ban on countries that have placed Nigeria on a red-list due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Dr Mamora who was a guest on Channels TV’s News @ 10, said contrary to claims that the said plan was on a tit-for-tat basis, the move is only expected to be in the best interest of the country.

“I don’t want you to look at it from that angle, (the tit-for-tat perception).. No, it’s not that.

“In international diplomacy, I am aware that you have what we call the principle of reciprocity in which case you want to act in a reciprocal manner that another country has acted.

“But most importantly in all this, is the fact that we have every right to determine what is best for us,” the Minister said.

NIN: 63.97M Lines Were Disconnected – NCC

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

