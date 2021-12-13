Omicron: FG Did Not Ban Other Countries To Retaliate – FCT’s Minister for Health

December 13, 2021 298

Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State, for Health has explained Federal Government’s decision to place a travel ban on countries that have placed Nigeria on a red-list due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Dr Mamora who was a guest on Channels TV’s News @ 10, said contrary to claims that the said plan was on a tit-for-tat basis, the move is only expected to be in the best interest of the country.

“I don’t want you to look at it from that angle, (the tit-for-tat perception).. No, it’s not that.

“In international diplomacy, I am aware that you have what we call the principle of reciprocity in which case you want to act in a reciprocal manner that another country has acted.

“But most importantly in all this, is the fact that we have every right to determine what is best for us,” the Minister said.