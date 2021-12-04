fbpx

Omicron: FG Approves COIVD-19 Booster Shots

December 4, 20210209
The Federal Government has approved COVID-19 booster shots to contain the new Omicron variant.

The Head of Public Relations Unit, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mohammad Ohitoto, revealed that the booster shots are for those who have taken their first and second douses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech, or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He quoted the Executive Director of the agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, as saying that the booster doses are for people from 18 years and above.

“Time interval of 6 months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech,” the statement added. “Time interval of 2 months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”

Eligible Nigerians are therefore advised to go to the closest health facility/mass vaccination sites nationwide for the booster doses starting from the 10th of December.

“COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus and urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Faisal was quoted as saying.

NACCIMA Women Group Seeks 30% Public Procurement For Women

