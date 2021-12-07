fbpx

Omicron: AfDB President Urges UK, Others To Lift Ban On African Countries

December 7, 20210108

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has urged the United Kingdom, Canada and other Western nations to lift the travel bans imposed on African countries.

He said the travel bans, initiated due to the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, were endangering lives and hurting economies in the continent.

“Now that Omicron has been found in many non-African and developed countries, why are travels from those countries not banned?” he said through his Twitter handle @akin_adesina.

“Why single out African countries? Singling out African countries is very unfair, non-scientific and discriminatory. Lift bans on African countries! @WHO.

“Global vaccines and travel Apartheid against Africa are endangering lives, hurting economies, lives, jobs and livelihoods, from a pandemic Africa did not cause.

“End the Apartheid. Respect Africa! @WHO @antonioguterres,” he added.

About Author

David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

