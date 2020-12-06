Omah Lay, Davido, Wizkid Nominated for 2020 Headies Award, See Full List

Among the list of nominees for the 14th edition of The Headies, Nigeria’s prestigious music award show are Fireboy, Burna Boy, David, Wizkid and Omah Lay.
The organisers of the event, which recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements in the country’s music industry, released the list covering twenty-one categories.
According to the awarding body, the year in review is for all works released from July 2019 to September 2020. ‘Songwriter of the Year’, a new award category was added.
FireBoy, a YBNL records-signed artist, grabbed eight nominations including for categories like ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Headies Viewers Choice’ and ‘Songwriter of the Year’.
Burna Boy followed closely with seven nominations while Davido and Wizkid had six and five nominations respectively.
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mayorkun, and Tiwa Savage are to compete for the ‘Artist of the Year’ category while ‘Next Rated’ category includes Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade, and Bella Shmurda.
Here’s the full list below:
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Ozymandias – Brymo
Smile- Wizkid Ft. Her
Wonderful – Burna Boy
Dreamer – Fireboy DML
Ghost town – Wurld
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Pheelz – ‘Billionaire’ by Teni
Spax – ‘Away’ by Oxlade
Kel p – ‘Pull up’ by Burna Boy
Sarz – ‘Mad’ by Sarz & Wurld
BEST RAP ALBUM
‘God’s Engineering’ – Aq
‘Illy Chapo x’ – Illbliss
‘Ypszn2’ – Psycho Yp
‘Cult’ – Paybac Iboro
‘The Erigma II’ – Erigga
BEST R&B ALBUM
‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ – Fireboy DML
‘I Like Girls with Trobul’ – Sarz & Wurld
‘King’ – Praiz
‘Boo of the Booless’ – Chike
‘Celia’ – Tiwa Savage
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
‘Yellow’ – Brymo
‘Lucid’ – Asa
‘The light’ – Bez
‘Pioneers’ – Drb Lasgidi
‘Roots’ – The Cavemen
BEST POP ALBUM
‘Apollo’ – Fireboy DML
‘African Giant’ – Burna Boy
‘A Good Time’ – Davido
‘Woman of Steel’ – Yemi Alade
‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’ – Adekunle Gold
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
‘Eli’ (Fireboy) – Clarence Peters
‘1 Milli (Davido) – Director K
‘Smile’ (Wizkid) – Meji Alabi
‘Billionaire’ (Teni) – TG Omori
‘Shekere’ (Yemi Alade) – Ovie Etseyatse
BEST R&B SINGLE
‘Under the Sky’ – Praiz
‘Duduke’ – Simi
‘Mad’ – Sarz ft. Wurld
‘Bad Influence’ – Omah Lay
‘Tattoo’ – Fireboy DML
‘Dangerous Love’ – Tiwa Savage
BEST COLLABORATION
‘Know You’ – Ladipoe ft. Simi
‘Nobody’ – Dj Neptune ft. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi
‘Sweet in the Middle’ – Davido ft. Naira Marley, Zlatan & Wurld
‘Don’t call me back’ – Joeboy ft. Mayorkun
‘Totori’ – ID Cabasa ft. Wizkid & Olamide
‘Get the Info’ – Phyno ft Phenom & Falz
BEST RAP SINGLE
‘OGB4IG’ – Reminisce
‘Shut Up’ – Blaqbonez
‘Country’ – IllBliss
‘Get the Info’ – Phyno ft. Falz & Phenom
‘Bop Daddy’ – Falz ft. Ms. Banks
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)
Wurld – ‘Ghost Town’
Chike – ‘Forgive’
Praiz – ‘Under the Sky’
Cobhams – ‘Plenti’
Nonso Amadi – ‘What makes you sure’
Johnny Drille – ‘Count on You’
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Simi – ‘No longer beneficial
Lindsey Abudei – ‘One on the Outside’
Niniola – ‘Addicted’
J-Dess – ‘Chi Efo’
Yemi Alade – ‘Lai Lai’
Imanse – Ajala’
HEADIES REVELATION
Victor AD
Fireboy DML
Joeboy
Teni
Remi
Chike
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
AQ – ‘Eunice’
BlaqBonez – ‘Define Rap’
MI Abaga – ‘Trinity’
IllBliss – ‘Country’
Phenom – ‘Get the Info’
Phyno – ‘Speak Life
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
Naira Marley ft. Young John – ‘Mafo’
Mayorkun – ‘Geng’
Reminisce Ft. Olamide & Naira Marley – ‘Instagram’
Rudeboy – ‘Audio Money’
Ivd & Zlatan – ‘Bolanle’
Olamide – ‘Pawon’
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
‘Corner’ – Lady Donly Ft. Vanjess & The Cavemen
‘I Wonder’ – Moelogo
‘Bitter’ – Deena Ade
‘Anita’ – The Cavemen
‘Money Devotion’ – Gbasky
‘God Save The Queen’ – Olu
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
‘African Giant’ – Burna Boy
‘Apollo’ – FireBoy DML
‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’ – Adekunle Gold
‘Yellow’ – Brymo
‘Boo of the Booless’ – Chike
AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION
Master Kg
Kuami Eugene
Sauti Sol
Shatta Wale
StoneBwoy
HEADIES VIEWERS CHOICE
Davido
Omah Lay
Burna Boy
Falz
FireBoy DML
Mayorkun
DJ Neptune
Wizkid
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Olakira
Alpha P
Jamopyper
Zinoleesky
Bad Boy Timz
BEST POP SINGLE
‘Billionaire’ – Teni
‘Nobody’ – Dj Neptune Ft. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi.
‘Lady’ – Rema
‘Fem’ – Davido
‘Joro’ – Wizkid
‘Skeleton’ – Tekno
SONG OF THE YEAR
‘Fem’ – Davido
‘Nobody’ – Dj Neptune Ft. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi
‘Joro’– Wizkid
‘Mafo’ – Naira Marley
‘Duduke’ – Simi
NEXT RATED
Tems
Omah Lay
Oxlade
Bella Shmurda
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Mayorkun
Tiwa Savage
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi) – ‘Duduke’
Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML) – ‘Dreamer’
Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) – ‘Way Too Big’
Stanley Omah Didia (Omah Lay) – ‘Bad Influence’
Sadiq Onifade (Wurld) – ‘Ghost Town’
Adekunle Kosoko (Adekunle Gold) – ‘1 Milli’
HALL OF FAME
King Sunny Ade
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Eedris Abdulkareem
Timaya
