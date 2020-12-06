Omah Lay, Davido, Wizkid Nominated for 2020 Headies Award, See Full List

December 6, 2020 26

Among the list of nominees for the 14th edition of The Headies, Nigeria’s prestigious music award show are Fireboy, Burna Boy, David, Wizkid and Omah Lay.

The organisers of the event, which recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements in the country’s music industry, released the list covering twenty-one categories.

According to the awarding body, the year in review is for all works released from July 2019 to September 2020. ‘Songwriter of the Year’, a new award category was added.

FireBoy, a YBNL records-signed artist, grabbed eight nominations including for categories like ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Headies Viewers Choice’ and ‘Songwriter of the Year’.

Burna Boy followed closely with seven nominations while Davido and Wizkid had six and five nominations respectively.

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mayorkun, and Tiwa Savage are to compete for the ‘Artist of the Year’ category while ‘Next Rated’ category includes Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade, and Bella Shmurda.

READ ALSO: Oluwatomi Somefun: A Banker Par Excellence

Here’s the full list below:

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Ozymandias – Brymo

Smile- Wizkid Ft. Her

Wonderful – Burna Boy

Dreamer – Fireboy DML

Ghost town – Wurld

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Pheelz – ‘Billionaire’ by Teni

Spax – ‘Away’ by Oxlade

Kel p – ‘Pull up’ by Burna Boy

Sarz – ‘Mad’ by Sarz & Wurld

BEST RAP ALBUM

‘God’s Engineering’ – Aq

‘Illy Chapo x’ – Illbliss

‘Ypszn2’ – Psycho Yp

‘Cult’ – Paybac Iboro

‘The Erigma II’ – Erigga

BEST R&B ALBUM

‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ – Fireboy DML

‘I Like Girls with Trobul’ – Sarz & Wurld

‘King’ – Praiz

‘Boo of the Booless’ – Chike

‘Celia’ – Tiwa Savage

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

‘Yellow’ – Brymo

‘Lucid’ – Asa

‘The light’ – Bez

‘Pioneers’ – Drb Lasgidi

‘Roots’ – The Cavemen

BEST POP ALBUM

‘Apollo’ – Fireboy DML

‘African Giant’ – Burna Boy

‘A Good Time’ – Davido

‘Woman of Steel’ – Yemi Alade

‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’ – Adekunle Gold

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

‘Eli’ (Fireboy) – Clarence Peters

‘1 Milli (Davido) – Director K

‘Smile’ (Wizkid) – Meji Alabi

‘Billionaire’ (Teni) – TG Omori

‘Shekere’ (Yemi Alade) – Ovie Etseyatse

BEST R&B SINGLE

‘Under the Sky’ – Praiz

‘Duduke’ – Simi

‘Mad’ – Sarz ft. Wurld

‘Bad Influence’ – Omah Lay

‘Tattoo’ – Fireboy DML

‘Dangerous Love’ – Tiwa Savage

BEST COLLABORATION

‘Know You’ – Ladipoe ft. Simi

‘Nobody’ – Dj Neptune ft. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi

‘Sweet in the Middle’ – Davido ft. Naira Marley, Zlatan & Wurld

‘Don’t call me back’ – Joeboy ft. Mayorkun

‘Totori’ – ID Cabasa ft. Wizkid & Olamide

‘Get the Info’ – Phyno ft Phenom & Falz

BEST RAP SINGLE

‘OGB4IG’ – Reminisce

‘Shut Up’ – Blaqbonez

‘Country’ – IllBliss

‘Get the Info’ – Phyno ft. Falz & Phenom

‘Bop Daddy’ – Falz ft. Ms. Banks

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Wurld – ‘Ghost Town’

Chike – ‘Forgive’

Praiz – ‘Under the Sky’

Cobhams – ‘Plenti’

Nonso Amadi – ‘What makes you sure’

Johnny Drille – ‘Count on You’

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Simi – ‘No longer beneficial

Lindsey Abudei – ‘One on the Outside’

Niniola – ‘Addicted’

J-Dess – ‘Chi Efo’

Yemi Alade – ‘Lai Lai’

Imanse – Ajala’

HEADIES REVELATION

Victor AD

Fireboy DML

Joeboy

Teni

Remi

Chike

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

AQ – ‘Eunice’

BlaqBonez – ‘Define Rap’

MI Abaga – ‘Trinity’

IllBliss – ‘Country’

Phenom – ‘Get the Info’

Phyno – ‘Speak Life

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

Naira Marley ft. Young John – ‘Mafo’

Mayorkun – ‘Geng’

Reminisce Ft. Olamide & Naira Marley – ‘Instagram’

Rudeboy – ‘Audio Money’

Ivd & Zlatan – ‘Bolanle’

Olamide – ‘Pawon’

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

‘Corner’ – Lady Donly Ft. Vanjess & The Cavemen

‘I Wonder’ – Moelogo

‘Bitter’ – Deena Ade

‘Anita’ – The Cavemen

‘Money Devotion’ – Gbasky

‘God Save The Queen’ – Olu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

‘African Giant’ – Burna Boy

‘Apollo’ – FireBoy DML

‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’ – Adekunle Gold

‘Yellow’ – Brymo

‘Boo of the Booless’ – Chike

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

Master Kg

Kuami Eugene

Sauti Sol

Shatta Wale

StoneBwoy

HEADIES VIEWERS CHOICE

Davido

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

Falz

FireBoy DML

Mayorkun

DJ Neptune

Wizkid

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Olakira

Alpha P

Jamopyper

Zinoleesky

Bad Boy Timz

BEST POP SINGLE

‘Billionaire’ – Teni

‘Nobody’ – Dj Neptune Ft. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi.

‘Lady’ – Rema

‘Fem’ – Davido

‘Joro’ – Wizkid

‘Skeleton’ – Tekno

SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Fem’ – Davido

‘Nobody’ – Dj Neptune Ft. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi

‘Joro’– Wizkid

‘Mafo’ – Naira Marley

‘Duduke’ – Simi

NEXT RATED

Tems

Omah Lay

Oxlade

Bella Shmurda

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Mayorkun

Tiwa Savage

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi) – ‘Duduke’

Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML) – ‘Dreamer’

Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) – ‘Way Too Big’

Stanley Omah Didia (Omah Lay) – ‘Bad Influence’

Sadiq Onifade (Wurld) – ‘Ghost Town’

Adekunle Kosoko (Adekunle Gold) – ‘1 Milli’

HALL OF FAME

King Sunny Ade

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Eedris Abdulkareem

Timaya