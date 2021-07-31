Olympics: Blessing Okagbare Suspended For Failing Doping Test

July 31, 2021 111

Nigerian athlete, Blessing Okagbare, who is participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been suspended for failing a out-of-competition doping test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced her suspension on Saturday, saying that the 32-year-old Nigerian sprinter tested positive for a banned substance – human growth hormone.

The anti-doping unit said the test was conducted on July 19, but the results became available on Friday.

However, Okagbare had already won her heat in 11.05 seconds and qualified for the semifinals of the women 100 metres race in the Olympics.

The statement read, “The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

“Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.”

“The AIU collected the sample from Ms. Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July. The WADA-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time yesterday, Friday 30 July.

“The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo. She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m this evening.

“The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.”