Olympic: Sunday Dare Announces Dissolution Of NSF Boards

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has announced the dissolution of all boards of the national Olympic sports federations (NSF) in Nigeria.

The minister pronounced the dissolution in a statement released on Friday.

“Within the last 4 years, a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well while many others have been bogged down by unnecessary bickering and divisions among the board members,” the statement read.

“Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections.”

Dare also said that caretaker committees have been set up to manage the affairs of the federations pending when fresh elections are conducted and the new boards inaugurated.

“In order to ensure continuity in the administration of the federations, caretaker committees are hereby put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new boards inaugurated,” the statement added.

“Mindful of the Olympic games in July 2021, the caretaker committees will work assiduously towards enhancing team Nigeria participation at the games. The Ministry in partnership with the National Olympics Committee (NOC), will release in due course, the timetable for the elections into National Sports Federation Boards.”

The development comes barely a day after the rift between the ministry and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) cost the country its spots at the world athletics (WA) relays billed for Poland on May 1-2.