Oluwapelumi Yusuf Emerges Winner Of The 2023 MoMo Hackathon

The first edition of the MTN MoMo Hackathon in Nigeria has come to an end with Oluwapelumi Yusuf emerging as the winner. Yusuf won the grand prize of USD 5,000 for inventing Rova Pay which incorporates MoMo APIs with features that transcend payment processing.

Rova Pay offers customers the convenience of making transactions anytime and anywhere using automated USSD, which eliminates the need for internet services and manual code dialling.

The event which was held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru Chieftaincy Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted tech developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators from various sectors, focused on developing solutions to accelerate financial inclusion and digitization of payments in Africa.

Speaking on the importance of the MoMo Hackathon in the Nigerian fintech industry, Chief Commercial Officer, MoMo PSB, Elsa Muzzolini, commented, “At MoMo, we stand firm in our belief that innovation thrives not just within our brand, but within the collective of stakeholders. That is why we are equipping developers with the tools and resources necessary to expedite reaching individuals who are excluded from financial access or believe that financial services are not tailored to their needs. Our commitment to fostering financial inclusion is a collaborative effort. By making MoMo accessible to innovators across Nigeria, we enable them to leverage its full potential in developing applications that hold the power to transform lives.”

Oluwapelumi Yusuf, upon receiving his prize, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled and honoured to have won the MoMo Hackathon 2023. My motivation for conceiving this solution was born during my visits to rural communities in Nigeria, where I witnessed the limitations imposed by the need for internet connectivity to access basic applications, particularly for payment purposes. I recognised the need to bridge this gap and support financial inclusion.”

Oluwapelumi Yusuf was not the only standout participant at the MoMo Hackathon. Marvis Igbokwe partnered with Favour Ajie Divine to develop MoMo Cash, coming in second place with a cash prize of USD 3,000 while Isaac Odinaka Franklin’s solution, Clique Plus Pay, won third place with a cash prize of USD 2,000.

In addition, the top 12 participants received gifts and an invitation to the Pan African grand finale to represent Nigeria in the MoMo Hackathon.

The hackathon provided a unique opportunity for developers across 14 African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Rwanda, Eswatini, Congo Brazzaville, Guinea Conakry, Zambia, Benin, Liberia, South Africa, and South Sudan to further shape the future of digital finance and empower millions of people with access to comprehensive and life-changing financial services.

MoMo Hackathon continues to be a driving force in the advancement of financial technology, creating opportunities for talented individuals to make a meaningful impact on the industry.