Olu of Warri is Dead

December 22, 2020023
The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, is dead. He was 65 years old.

The monarch died on Monday of complications suspected to be COVID-19 related.

He was reported to have hosted Olu Irefin, a major-general, whom the army reported to have died of COVID-19 complications.

The Olu marked his fifth anniversary of his reign a few days ago.

He was enthroned on December 12, 2015

In attendance at his crowning ceremony was former Lagos Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

The late monarch is survived by his wife ad three children.


Nigeria and the world is currently experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

