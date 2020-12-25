Olisa Metuh Regains Freedom

December 25, 2020 14

A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has been released from detention in Kuje prison after ten months.

Metuh regained his freedom on Thursday following a court ruling that overturned his earlier conviction.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Metuh before a Federal High court, Abuja over illegal receipt of ₦400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

READ ALSO: Alleged Money Laundering: Maina To Present Defence January 26, 2021

In a ruling by Okon Abang on February 25, Metuh was sentenced to 39 years imprisonment over charges of money laundering after he found guilty by the judge.

The conviction was however overturned by a court of Appeal on December 16.

In reaching its judgment the court of appeal stated that the trial judge, Okon Abang exhibited bias in the case of the former PDP spokesman.

“The narrative of the trial judge suggests someone who didn’t enjoy trying the appellant and counsel because he said they were picking on him,” Stephen Adah who read the court’s decision, said.

“He was struggling with the case and even wished that he should be recused out of the case. The influence from this narrative is indisputably to say the least that a trial judge was angered only in his mind that he was wrongly influenced and showed bias against the appellant in this case as this is what manifests from all the outburst, he has infused in his judgment.”