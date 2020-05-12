Olisa Agbakoba’s Managing Partner, Bisi Akodu is Dead

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) has announced the death of its Managing Partner, Mrs. Bisi Akodu.

A statement by the law firm in Lagos on Monday said the late Akodu died on Sunday May 10, 2020 at the age of 66.

According to the statement, late Akodu joined the Board of Partners at OAL in 2009 and became Managing Partner in 2019.

She had over 40 years experience in corporate commercial practice and was versed in mergers and acquisitions, share and asset sales, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and private equity transactions.

She worked on many commercial transactions in the capital market and led teams which advised on key mergers and acquisitions in the banking and insurance sectors.

Described as an advocate of change, the late Mrs Akodu was said to have written on new financing models and engaged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on establishing a crowdfunding framework in Nigeria; and advised the Lagos State Government on the implementation of the Child’s Rights Law in the State.

The statement disclosed that she facilitated several training sessions for Judges of the Federal High Court and Justices of the Court of Appeal, on the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act.

Mrs. Akodu also served as a member of the Financial System Strategy Vision 20-20, a Central Bank of Nigeria initiative to establish an International Financial Centre in Nigeria.

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Senior Partner at OAL, said, “All of us at OAL are deeply saddened by the loss of our long-time colleague, mentor and friend and our thoughts and prayers are with her beloved family at this time.

“Bisi worked tirelessly throughout her years at OAL and contributed immensely to the growth and success of the firm. Her extraordinary leadership qualities will be missed by everyone at OAL.”

The late Bisi Akodu was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, a fellow and council member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), a member of the Capital Markets Solicitors Association of Nigeria, and a member of the Commercial Law and Taxation Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She was also a member of several international law groups, including Worldlink for Law, Interlegal and INSOL.

