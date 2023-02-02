Old Naira Note: Atiku Urges CBN To Maintain Deadline

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to consider extending the old naira regime after the February 10 deadline.

In a statement released by his campaign organization, Abubakar stated that the vote riggers are attempting to persuade the CBN to extend the deadline until after the February 25 and March 11 general elections in order to achieve their objectives.

He urged the CBN, however, to immediately review the measures it has put in place for the circulation of the new naira notes in order to alleviate the hardships that Nigerians, particularly rural dwellers, are currently experiencing.

“The anti-democratic elements masquerading as democrats are ganging up against the CBN because of the currency redesign and the cashless regime it seeks to enthrone,” Atiku said.

“They’ve been plotting and lobbying around the clock to derail the policy.

“Now, their new measure is to lobby for a second postponement of the deadline for the change of currency. I urge the CBN and the government to ignore their antics. The CBN should not succumb to the current pressure.

“There should be no further postponement on the new naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline.

“The vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election when they would have achieved their evil plots.

“The CBN and the Presidency should be steadfast. The merits of the new naira policy far outweigh the little inconvenience we are experiencing.”