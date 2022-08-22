Old Mutual Unveils Web Platform For Insurance Brokers

One of the most important stakeholder groups in the onboarding of insurance consumers, Brokers, have their own unique web platform established by Old Mutual Limited’s Nigerian affiliate. Old Mutual Limited is a pan-African insurance company and global provider of financial services.

The business claimed that this was a part of its commitment to making insurance products widely accessible to Nigerians during the launch in Lagos.

“The innovative digital platform would ensure online service delivery to the insurance broker is seamless and convenient, thereby engendering a rich engagement experience for their customers,” the company said.

The platform, according to the statement, provided the end-to-end goal of enabling brokers to seek and analyse quotations, complete transactions for the received quotes, generate the policy certificate, start claims, and keep track of claims payments with only a few clicks.

The platform allowed brokers to promote Old Mutual’s life insurance products, such as group and credit life insurance plans, as well as other types of general insurance, such as a vehicle, fire, burglary, and marine insurance policies.

Brokers could submit claims for all goods together with the necessary paperwork, it was stated, enabling a smooth, end-to-end engagement on the platform.

Olalekan Oyinlade, the managing director of Old Mutual Nigeria, said the site was designed to make its insurance solutions more accessible to Nigerians so they may build better and more rewarding futures.

He said, “We are proud to introduce this customised platform built specifically for our all-important brokers to encourage and enable them to access our range of insurance products for their various customers who require the insurance solutions for a better financially rewarding lifestyle.

“The platform has a dynamic and robust feature that allows an independently registered broker to perform an end-to-end transaction, issue a policy certificate, as well as initiate and execute a claims payment process on behalf of their customers.”

The Managing Director, Old Mutual life Assurance limited, Olusegun Omosehin, said, “We believe this platform is timely for Nigeria today as there is a need to deepen insurance penetration further to allow more Nigerians access to insurance policies across every facet of their lives.

“It also re-enforces our promise as Old Mutual of being a certain friend in certain times.”