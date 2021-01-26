fbpx
Olam Tops List Of Top Non-Oil Traders In One Month

January 26, 2021032
Olam Emerges 2020 Employer Of Choice in Africa As Certified By Top Employers Institute

A report by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, shows that Olam Nigeria Ltd. topped the list of the top 10 traders with $26.65 million made in one month.

The company’s profit was generated from the exportation of goods like sesame seeds, cashew nuts, and cocoa beans to China and Turkey.

According to the report, the export company topped the list by 17.1 percent of the total profit by all top 10 traders.

The report stated, “Provisional data indicated that aggregate export proceeds of the top 10 non-oil exporters was $100.88m in October 2020.

“A breakdown showed that Olam Nigeria Limited topped the list with a value of $26.65m (17.1 percent of the total) from the export of cocoa beans, cashew nuts, and sesame seeds to Turkey and China.

“The second major non-oil exporter was Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, with an export value of $16.49m (10.6 percent), from the export of raw cocoa beans, raw cashew nuts, shea nuts, and sesame seeds to Malaysia.

“The third major non-oil exporter was British American Tobacco Nigeria Limited at $12.57m (8.0 percent), realised from the export of cigarettes to Liberia, Guinea, Ghana, Cameroun, Cote d’Ivoire, and Niger Republic.”

