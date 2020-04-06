Olam Nigeria Supports Covid-19 Food and Medical Relief Efforts

Olam Nigeria, a leading player in the Nigerian agricultural value chain, and its group companies, Crown Flour Mills, OK Foods and Caraway, as one of its objectives of ensuring food security in Nigeria, have joined the efforts by leading private sector organizations to support state and federal government initiatives geared towards alleviating the pain and disruption to the daily lives of citizens by the COVID 19 pandemic. The beneficiary states include Lagos, Kaduna, Rivers, Ogun, Kano, Delta, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Cross River States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mukul Mathur, Country Head, Olam Nigeria, stated that this is an unprecedented crisis necessitating urgent attention hence the distribution of relief materials across several states of the federation, especially targeting the most vulnerable in the society, during the shutdown of activities. He said: “We realize the effect this will have on Nigerians, especially the vulnerable in the society, many of whom earn daily wages, and whose incomes are closely tied to ongoing economic activities, which for now have been halted.” Mathur added that the relief items to be distributed across various locations in Nigeria include edibles such as Mama Pride rice, Tasty Tom noodles, OK biscuits and Crown pasta.

“In addition to the food items, the company recognizes the urgent need to support all health workers on the frontline with medical supplies and kits which will include thermometers, masks, hoods, goggles, medical overalls and rapid test kits. This is to be donated to NCDC. It is our belief that our humble contribution will support the overall effort in combating the pandemic as we continue to hope life returns to normalcy as soon as possible” he stated.