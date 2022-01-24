Olam Certified Top Employer In Africa For Second Consecutive Year

January 24, 2022 117

The Top Employer Institute, a global authority on recognising excellence in people practices, has certified Olam as an employer of choice in the African region for 2022.

The latest certification, which was announced on January 20, 2022, during a virtual event organised by the institute to celebrate businesses with stellar HR practices globally, is the second consecutive certification accorded the agri-business firm having been certified as a top employer of choice in the African region in 2021.

The auditing survey from the Top Employers Institute highlighted Olam as excelling in each of the assessment categories, which included people strategy, organisation and change, career development, digital HR, work environment, employer branding, talent acquisition, and onboarding, performance management, learning, wellbeing, rewards and recognition, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.

Speaking on the latest certification, Jaideep Biswas, Senior Vice President & Regional Head of Human Resources, at Olam, said, “To have secured the Top Employer Certification for two consecutive years reinforces our belief that our team is our greatest asset. Even amidst a global pandemic, we did not reduce our focus. We were able to make our employees our top priority to keep them safe, engaged, and inspired. At Olam, we will continue to invest in our people because it makes business sense. I’m extremely proud of our team and grateful for this recognition.”

Elated by the recognition, Mukul Mathur, Country Head, Olam Nigeria said, “Our approach to talent acquisition, onboarding, learning and strategic implementation of capacity development procedures, career progression plans, compensation and benefits, and employee value propositions are targeted at improving the working lives of our employees. Our certification for two consecutive years as an employer of choice, therefore, validates our overriding commitment to driving a workplace experience that matches the aspirations of our people and global best practices”

Four of the agribusiness conglomerate’s Africa operations: Olam Nigeria, Olam Ghana, Olam Cote D’Ivoire, and Olam South Africa were again certified Top Employer of Choice. Olam was founded in Nigeria in 1989. While the business has expanded to different markets in the world, its investment in the country remains massive with a strong backward integration programme directly impacting positively on the livelihoods of local smallholder farmers. Some of the company’s products include Mama’s Pride Rice, Mama Gold Flour, Tasty Tom tomato paste, Cherie noodles, Pure Bliss biscuits, amongst others.

David Plink, the CEO at the Top Employer Institute says: “Olam has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace. In the past year they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in Africa this year.”

The Top Employers Institute assesses over 600 HR business practices around the world yearly. Through an HR Best Practices Survey, it examines organisations’ talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, onboarding, learning & development, performance management, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, career & succession management, compensation & benefits, and culture. So far, the institute has certified and recognised more than 1,600 top employers in 119 countries across five continents.