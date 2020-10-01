Olam Celebrates Nigeria at 60

October 1, 2020 8

As Nigeria marks the 60th anniversary of her independence, Olam, a leading player in the Nigerian agricultural value chain, is celebrating this significant milestone. The firm also used the opportunity of the independence celebration to restate its commitment to continuously support and contribute to the country’s economic growth aspirations.

Mukul Mathur, Country Head, Olam Nigeria Limited described Nigeria as one of Africa’s most vibrant economies. He also commended the government’s continued commitment to support the Nigerian Agricultural Promotion Policy with robust economic reforms and an enabling business environment. According to him, the milestones which have been achieved as a nation in the six decades of independence are worth celebrating, despite the challenges.

Mathur also reiterated the organisation’s pledge to increasingly stimulate growth in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He shared further saying: “Our core focus remains meeting Nigeria’s food security needs and ensuring the development of the country’s agricultural value chain. We are truly committed to the growth of the food and agricultural sector whether it’s through our support for smallholder farmers or the government’s efforts in diversification of the Nigerian economy. This goal has driven Olam to inject about US$1.5 billion in the country’s economy with our most recent investments being our Integrated Poultry Farms & Hatchery in Kaduna and the acquisition of Dangote Flour Mills. We remain committed to the advancement of economic growth and sustainability in Nigeria. The huge investments we have made in the food and agricultural value chain make it evident that we are in for the long-haul.

“As we celebrate the country’s 60th year of independence, I enjoin the citizens to continue to exhibit the traits of courage, tenacity and determination which best describes the true Nigerian spirit.”