Olam Agri Presents Educational Grants To Nigeria Students

Olam Agri in Nigeria, an agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, has underscored its commitment to keep investing in enhancing human capital and economic development in the country. The business awarded grants to the first batch of qualified tertiary institution student beneficiaries of the Seeds for the Future Education Grant, its academic support framework, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at its head office in Lagos.

The grants aim to support the academic pursuit of the beneficiaries to fast-track learning and attainment of excellence among students in tertiary institutions targeting a long-term impact on the national productivity level. The support framework is awarded to the best-qualified applicants using a merit-based selection process that strictly adheres to the rules of fairness, transparency, fair play, and independent audit, from the application, shortlisting, all through to the finalists’ selection stages. It is open to all the courses of study offered in Nigeria’s Federal and State-owned tertiary institutions.

L-R, Bola Adeniji, General Manager/ Head Marketing, Olam Agri, Nitin Mehta, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Integrated Feeds & Proteins, Olam Agri, presenting an educational grant to Uvere Franca, a student of the University of Lagos, and Damilola Adeniyi, Head, Legal, Olam Agri, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Olam Agri Nigeria head office, in Lagos.

The first beneficiaries of the grants are 15 students from various departments of the University of Lagos. The list of beneficiaries includes Uvere Franca and Ihejiamatu Anthony of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Oyibo Ufedo-Ojo and Olaloko Olamide of the Department of Civil Engineering, Bamigbose Joseph and Adeniran Ridwanullah of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Akinyade Simisola and Ugoegbulem David of the Department of Education Foundation amongst others.

L-R, Bola Adeniji, General Manager/ Head Marketing, Olam Agri, Bolaji Anifowoshe, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Olam Agri, presenting an educational grant to Praise Oyindamola, a student of the University of Lagos, and Damilola Adeniyi, Head, Legal, Olam Agri, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Olam Agri Nigeria head office, in Lagos.L-R, Bola Adeniji, General Manager/ Head Marketing, Olam Agri, Bolaji Anifowoshe, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Olam Agri, presenting an educational grant to Praise Oyindamola, a student of the University of Lagos, and Damilola Adeniyi, Head, Legal, Olam Agri, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Olam Agri Nigeria head office, in Lagos.

Commenting on the educational grants presentation, Ashish Pande, the Country Head of Olam Agri in Nigeria, who was represented at the event, said, “We recognize that the private sector has a key role to play to collaborate to drive sustainable growth in the economy. In line with the Federal Government’s economic development agenda, we are glad to be investing in bright and hardworking students who are in the best position to deliver the innovation and inputs that will drive the economy in the nearest future.”

“The educational grants are a key part of the Seeds for the Future (SFTF) Initiative’s target of enabling wider education and skills development for young people amongst others. Launched in 2022, the initiative serves as our social sustainability investment vehicle with five levers, namely, supporting farms and farmers, enabling wider education and skill development for young people, empowering impoverished women, promoting health and nutrition across the country, and reducing carbon emissions in our business operations,” he added.

L-R, Bola Adeniji, General Manager/ Head Marketing, Olam Agri, Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Animal Feeds, Olam Agri, presenting an educational grant to Onifade Rodiat, a student of the University of Lagos, and Damilola Adeniyi, Head, Legal, Olam Agri, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Olam Agri Nigeria head office, in Lagos.

Bolaji Anifowoshe, the Vice President of Commercial, Olam Agri, admonished the students to make the best use of the grants. He said, “Olam Agri is excited to be a part of your success journey. What you do with the grants will have a direct impact on your lives. Keep ensuring you do whatever you need to do to be the best irrespective of the resources available to you always.”

The students applauded Olam Agri for its support. Uvere Franca said, “I have heard about people receiving academic support. This is my first time receiving an educational grant. I am happy for this. The grant will help me purchase the resources and tools that will aid my learning as well as support my tuition. I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to Olam Agri.”

L-R, Bola Adeniji, General Manager/ Head Marketing, Olam Agri, presenting an educational grant to Bamgbose Joseph, a student of the University of Lagos, and Damilola Adeniyi, Head, Legal, Olam Agri, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Olam Agri Nigeria head office, in Lagos

Oyibo Ufedo-Ojo explained that the grant is a motivation for him to study harder and aspire to greatness. He expressed gratitude to the agribusiness for initiating the educational grants to give Nigerian students hope of a brighter future.