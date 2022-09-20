Olam Agri Excellent HR Practices Gain Recognition, Wins Employer Of Choice Award

Olam Agri Nigeria, a leading agribusiness in food, fibre, and feed has been recognised for exceptional human resources performance. The agribusiness emerged as the 2022 Employer of Choice in the over-1000 employees’ category at the HR People Magazine Awards that was held recently at Oriental Hotel, in Lagos.

The business was nominated in the award category alongside other top organisations such as International Breweries Limited, Jumia Nigeria, LaFarge Nigeria PLC, Nestle Nigeria PLC, PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, and Sterling Bank PLC.

The HR People Awards which started in 2012 recognize and celebrate organisations that have implemented innovative people-centred, HR initiatives engendering employees’ productivity, career and organizational growth and fulfilment in the process. It also emphasizes how businesses are contributing to growth in their operating environments. The organisers enjoy wider partnerships across four continents and have previously co-organised HR leaders’ summits in Dubai, South Africa, Nigeria, and the UK.

Speaking about the HR award recognition, Jaideep Biswas, the Senior Vice President, Regional Head of Human Resources at Olam Agri, said, “We prioritize human capital growth while focusing on delivering effective business value and expertise that preserve the tangible expression of Olam Agri’s corporate DNA across our operating markets.”

“This overall focus has helped us succeed in engaging, developing, and retaining a pool of talent. The HR People Magazine’s Employer of Choice Award underlines the fine human development structure we keep putting in place as part of our operating model. We won’t rest on our oars. This recognition is a motivation to do more and be even better.”

In the same vein, Lucky Nwadei, the General Manager, Human Resources, Olam Agri Nigeria, explained that the business is known for providing its employees with innovative personal and professional career development opportunities. According to him, “We have an impressive employee engagement survey. We also ensure our employees participate in the decision-making processes while putting in place a work arrangement as well as an environment that engenders work-life balance, career growth and ultimate fulfilment.”

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Dapo Saheed, Executive Director, HR People Magazine Awards, said: “The objective of the awards is to encourage organisations to adopt and sustain the best HR Practices within their organisations.”

He noted that this year’s awards have been very competitive and witnessed a lot of improvements.

In attendance at the award ceremony were prominent HR leaders and Managing Directors representing over 20 blue chip companies, and business leaders from across all sectors of the Nigerian Economy.

Olam Agri’s stellar HR performance continues to attract global accolades. Amongst others, the business is a recipient of the Top Employers Awards, organised by the Top Employers Institute which is based in the Netherland. It won the last two editions of the awards.

Meanwhile, as validation of the agribusiness people-centred focus, over a hundred staff members who have served the company meritoriously for 5 years and above were recently feted at an award and recognition ceremony organised by Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the flour-milling subsidiary of the business. The unique internal recognition sent a strong message to the entire organisation that their contributions to the company’s strong market performance and position are valued.