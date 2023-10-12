Ola Olukoyede Emerges EFCC Chairman

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Ola Olukoyede has been named Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

Ngelale added that Olukoyede’s appointment is for a four-year renewable term in the first instance, subject to Senate confirmation.

Since the election of President on May 29, 2023, the leadership of the country’s primary anti-corruption agency has been shaken.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls on June 14, 2023, the President removed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the head of the anti-graft agency for an indeterminate period of time.

Bawa was suspended “to allow for a thorough investigation into his actions while in office.” The move was taken in response to “weighty” charges of abuse of office leveled against him.

However, Olukoyede was appointed as the commission’s new chairman on Thursday.

According to Presidential Spokesman Ngelale, the President’s decision to nominate Olukoyede as the next EFCC Chairman stemmed from the authority granted to him under Section 2 (3) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

“Mr. Ola Olukoyede is a lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence,” Ngelale said.

“He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023). As such, he fulfills the statutory requirement for appointment as Chairman of the EFCC.”