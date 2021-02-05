fbpx
Okonjo-Iweala’s Rival For WTO Top Job Withdraws

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]Breaking NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

Okonjo-Iweala’s Rival For WTO Top Job Withdraws

February 5, 2021029
Okonjo-Iweala's Rival For WTO Top Job Withdraws

One of the top candidates for the top position at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Yoo Myung-hee South Korea’s Trade Minister has pulled out from the candidacy race.

The candidate left for the spot is Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Myung-hee said she came to the decision to step down from the race after extended discussions with the US and other stakeholder nations.

She noted that issues were taken into consideration that influenced her decision which includes the revival of organisation.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Trade in South Korea in a statement issued on Friday.

US President Joe Biden has been advised by former US government officials to endorse Okonjo-Iweala.

READ ALSO: 200,000 Nigerian MSMES To Get Fresh Business Grant

The process was delayed because members would need to have a consensus to endorse a candidate, and that has been a challenge.

Okonjo-Iweala’s win will make her the first African and first female director-general of the organisation.

Currently, she is a member of the board of director of Twitter and Chairman of the GAVI vaccine alliance.

Trump’s Opposition Of Iweala-Okonjo’s Candidacy

Former US President Donald Trump had vetoed the appointment as the director-general of the organisation, despite Okonjo-Iweala being seen as the top candidate.

Officials in the former administration had stated that trade representatives of the country will not support Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.

They said that they were displeased with the process of selection, as stated by Bloomberg.

About Author

Okonjo-Iweala’s Rival For WTO Top Job Withdraws
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Oronsaye Report COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 11, 2020099

FG to Inaugurate Committee on Oronsaye Report Implementation

There’ll be no job losses, says Ngige The federal government is to constitute a presidential committee to work out ways to implement the recommendations of the Steve Oronsaye Panel on rationalisation
Read More
September 24, 2014030

Dangote Orders Refinery Equipment As FG Grants Licence-To-Establish

Nigerian business tycoon and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has placed orders for equipment that will be used to build his proposed $8 billion refinery and petrochemical plant in Lekki, Lagos. I
Read More
August 22, 2013043

APC Reveals Seven-Point Cardinal Programme, Targets 40,000MW

The major rival of the People’s Democratic party, All Progressives Congress on Wednesday in Abuja  revelaed a seven-point cardinal programme that would see to electricity generation at 40,000 me
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon