Okonjo-Iweala Visits Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed (PHOTOS)

Okonjo-Iweala Visits Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed (PHOTOS)

March 15, 20210120
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance Budget and National planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday received the the Director General of World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Finance Headquarters in Abuja.

This is her first visit to Nigeria since she assumed office on March 1, 2021.

She was welcomed to the country by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, and other government officials in Abuja.

Okonjo-Iweala told reporters that her visit to Nigeria was to show appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support accorded her.

Okonjo-Iweala Visits Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed (PHOTOS)
