Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari, Lists Trade Opportunities For Nigeria

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of the opportunities for Nigeria in the global organisation as well as the challenges.

She also listed conditions that could make Nigeria benefit from the global body when she visited the President, at the Presidential villa.

Okonjo-Iweala assumed office on March 1, 2021 as the first female DG of the WTO.

Okonjo-Iweala said, “WTO will do more to help Nigeria, but we need to add value to our products in order to trade more. We should exploit all the opportunities in front of us.”

The new WTO boss commended Buhari for the pulsating support she received from the country in the race for the position.

She said, “You nominated me; you wrote hundreds of letters, called up hundreds of world leaders.

“Without your personal and direct intervention, it may not have worked. The people of Nigeria also supported me massively. The youths were wonderful, always encouraging, backing me up on social media.

“Mr President, the world recognises what you have done. Since its establishment, only men have led the WTO. Now, a woman has emerged for the first time, and she’s a Nigerian. We are so honoured.”

She added that the support and leadership of Buhari would help her a lot in her position as DG.

Buhari told Okonjo-Iweala, that despite the robust support Nigeria gave to her candidacy for the position, she earned it.

The president while congratulating Okonjo-Iweala said she was putting Nigeria more on the world map.

He said, “We are happy you made it, but you earned it with your record of performance both at home and abroad. I know you will represent us so well.”

Buhari lauded Nigerian women once again, pointing to key positions they held.