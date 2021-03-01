fbpx
Okonjo-Iweala Resumes WTO Job

March 1, 2021028
Newly appointed World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has arrived at the headquarters in Geneva to begin her tenure in office.

Okonjo-Iweala was appointed WTO DG on February 15, 2021, after a selection process that lasted seven months.

With her appointment, she made history as the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.

READ ALSO: Gold Is Nigeria’s Most Traded Mineral – Minister

The three-time minister beat seven other candidates from 164 member countries, including two Africans, to secure the seat.

Her tenure, renewable, begins on March 1, 2021, and expires on August 31, 2025.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

