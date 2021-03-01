Okonjo-Iweala Resumes WTO Job

March 1, 2021 28

Newly appointed World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has arrived at the headquarters in Geneva to begin her tenure in office.

Okonjo-Iweala was appointed WTO DG on February 15, 2021, after a selection process that lasted seven months.

With her appointment, she made history as the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.

READ ALSO: Gold Is Nigeria’s Most Traded Mineral – Minister

The three-time minister beat seven other candidates from 164 member countries, including two Africans, to secure the seat.

Her tenure, renewable, begins on March 1, 2021, and expires on August 31, 2025.