Okonjo-Iweala Meets Buhari In Presidential Villa

The newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President Muhmmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Nigeria’s Finance minister arrived in Nigeria on Saturday on a five-day working visit, two weeks after she assumed leadership of the global body.

In her delegation are the ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, and minister of state Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum.

The World Trade Oraganization DG will later address the media after the visit.