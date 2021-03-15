fbpx
Okonjo-Iweala Meets Buhari In Presidential Villa

March 15, 2021086
The newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President Muhmmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Nigeria’s Finance minister arrived in Nigeria on Saturday on a five-day working visit, two weeks after she assumed leadership of the global body.

READ AALSO: FG’s Narrow Gauge Line Project To Gulp $3.2bn

In her delegation are the ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, and minister of state Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum.

The World Trade Oraganization DG will later address the media after the visit.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

