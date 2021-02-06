fbpx
Okonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Okonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job

February 6, 2021043
Okonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala finally gets endorsed by the United States for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This comes after another strong contender for the position Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea’s Trade Minister, withdrew from the race,

Myung-hee had the backing of the former US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the United States Trade Representative said, “The United States takes note of today’s decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).”

It added that the Biden administration had thrown its full weight behind Okonjo-Iweala for the position.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is pleased to express its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the WTO.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

“She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.”

READ ALSO: See Social Media Reactions To CBN’s New Crypto Circular

As the top bossOkonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job of the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala will be the first African to lead the organisation and the first female to do so.

Reacting to the news, she said in a tweet, “Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign. Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari &all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God.”

Okonjo-Iweala’s Journey

To get appointed as the director-general for the WTO, all members of the organisation need to have a consensus on the candidate of choice.

The US delayed the process as it stated, under Trump’s administration’, that it was displeased with the selection process.

Myung-hee who stepped down from the race said that she did so after taking into consideration some “issues” that included the revival of the organisation.

About Author

Okonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Port-Harcourt International airport AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 12, 20200103

Port Harcourt International Airport Resumes Flight Operations

The Port Harcourt International Airport formally resumed flight operations on Saturday, July 11, with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), restating its commitment towards a zero coronavi
Read More
FEC Okays ₦120.7bn for Road Reconstruction, Other Project COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 1, 20200254

FEC Proposes ₦13.08 trillion Budget for 2021

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday proposed a ₦13.08 trillion budget for 2021 fiscal year ahead of its presentation to the National Assembly next week by President Muhammadu Buhari. Briefin
Read More
Five Years On, Zulum Orders Rehabilitation of Chibok School NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 17, 2020093

Borno Governor Visits Niger Republic, Seeks Repatriation of 120,000 Nigerian Refugees

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has visited Niger Republic to discuss modalities for safe and dignified repatriation of 120, 000 refugees. The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon