Okonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job

February 6, 2021 43

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala finally gets endorsed by the United States for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This comes after another strong contender for the position Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea’s Trade Minister, withdrew from the race,

Myung-hee had the backing of the former US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the United States Trade Representative said, “The United States takes note of today’s decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).”

It added that the Biden administration had thrown its full weight behind Okonjo-Iweala for the position.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is pleased to express its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the WTO.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

“She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.”

READ ALSO: See Social Media Reactions To CBN’s New Crypto Circular

As the top bossOkonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job of the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala will be the first African to lead the organisation and the first female to do so.

Reacting to the news, she said in a tweet, “Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign. Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari &all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God.”

Okonjo-Iweala’s Journey

To get appointed as the director-general for the WTO, all members of the organisation need to have a consensus on the candidate of choice.

The US delayed the process as it stated, under Trump’s administration’, that it was displeased with the selection process.

Myung-hee who stepped down from the race said that she did so after taking into consideration some “issues” that included the revival of the organisation.