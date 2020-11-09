Okonjo-Iweala: Buhari Reaching out To World Leaders For Support – Garba Shehu

November 9, 2020 128

The Presidency has reiterated its commitment to giving its full support to ensure that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerges the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. The spokesman stated that no stone will be left unturned in the quest to enable the former minister accomplish her goal. He said that President Buhari has been reaching out to world leaders on the matter.

“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders, at some point, Ngozi had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them, some to thank for being so strong in their support, some may be to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this,” Mr Shehu asserted.

Though the president’s special media aide was not certain if Buhari had recently spoken to President Donald Trump regarding Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, he, however, noted that the Buhari-led government is determined to see that she (Okonjo-Iweala) will be the first African to clinch the DG position at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).