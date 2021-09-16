fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BizWomanNEWS

Okonjo-Iweala Among Time’s List For 100 Most Influential People

September 16, 20210138
Okonjo-Iweala Among Time's List For 100 Most Influential People

Nigeria’s own Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been named in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for the year 2021.

The list was released on Wednesday on Time’s official website. The list recognises “people whose ideas, example, talent, or discoveries transform the world we live in”.

Influential People

Others on the list include; United States (US) President Joe Biden, Angelique Kidjo, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan.

Okonjo-Iweala was named in the leaders’ category alongside US Vice President, Kamala Harris; Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Okonjo-Iweala Among Time’s List For 100 Most Influential People
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

READ ALSO: AIB Submits Interim Report On Kaduna Crash Involving Former COAS, Attahiru,10 Others

Others who also made Time’s list include Naomi Osaka, Britney Spears, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk.

“As we face a constant barrage of vaccine misinformation, bureaucratic slowdowns across both government and industry, and the rise of variants that underscore the urgency of the situation, Okonjo-Iweala has shown us that to end the pandemic, we must work together to equip every nation with equitable vaccine access,” Prince Harry and Meghan wrote about Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance.

“Our conversations with her have been as informative as they are energizing. This is partly because, despite the challenges, she knows how to get things done—even between those who don’t always agree—and does so with grace and a smile that warms the coldest of rooms.”

The couple explained that with about a quarter of the world vaccinated against COVID-19 and the globe experiencing fragility at the moment, achieving vaccine equity is a “global duty of compassion for one another.

“Our hope is that guided by strong leaders like Ngozi, we can get there soon.”

Related tags :

About Author

Okonjo-Iweala Among Time’s List For 100 Most Influential People
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 16, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
March 11, 20210446

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 11, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, March 2021. Largest Insurance Company, Ping An Contributes $187 billion Ma
Read More
July 13, 20152165

14 State Govts Incurred N550 Billion Debt In 5 Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It was recently learnt that 14 state governments in the Federation raised N550.4 billion through the issuance of bonds between 2010 and 2015.According to th
Read More
August 30, 20142151

Davido Chases After More Collaborations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Popular Nigerian  artiste and ‘Skelewu’ crooner, Davido, is on a roll of collaborations, as he focuses on revording more heat songs with other t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.