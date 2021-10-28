Okonji-Iweala’s Son Performs Spinal Fusion Surgery In US

October 28, 2021 115

Dr. Uchechi Iweala, the son of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, has broken a medical record in Maryland, United States.

On Thursday, the WTO boss announced that her son was one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to successfully perform a navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot.

The proud mother took to her Twitter account to share the good news, as she congratulated and encouraged her son on his medical feat.

She wrote, “Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, on being one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot! So proud to be your Mum! Keep it going!”

According to the Center for Advanced Orthopeadics, Iweala is a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon from New York Univeristy, and specialises in spine surgery.

The doctor earned his Bachelor’s and Masters Degrees from Harvard and completed his residency training in orthopaedic surgery at George Washington University.