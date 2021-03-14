fbpx
Okojo-Iweala Visits Nigeria As WTO-DG

March 14, 2021057

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), visited Nigeria for the first since she assumed office.

She was welcomed to the country by Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other government officials in Abuja.

Okonjo-Iweala told reporters that her visit to Nigeria was to show appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support accorded her.

She said she was also in the country for discussions on how Nigeria can leverage her position to benefit from trans-national trade, among others.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

