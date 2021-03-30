fbpx
Okoh Unveils Six Point Agenda For BPE

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Okoh Unveils Six Point Agenda For BPE

March 30, 2021061
Okoh Unveils Six Point Agenda For BPE

The newly-reappointed Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has unveiled a six-point agenda to effectively drive the privatisation agency.

Okoh, whose appointment was renewed for another four-year term by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the BPE would commit to six priority areas.

These include encouraging more private sector operators to invest in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) by scouting for projects that required financing through the PPP model.

Okoh’s agenda also included the passage of all reform bills pending before the National Assembly; ensuring a robust engagement with all relevant stakeholders and deepening of the core values of the bureau by ensuring integrity and transparency, team-work, accountability, and professionalism in all transactions.

READ ALSO: Access Bank USSD Code: How To Transfer Money, Buy Recharge Card

He stressed: “In all our transactions, transparency and accountability will continue to be our watchword. It is also an opportunity for the country to witness increased activities in our mandate, which will lead to the creation of more job opportunities for our teeming youth population and increased revenue generation for the federal government.”

Okoh thanked Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also the Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), for finding him worthy of re-appointment.

He, therefore, promised to re-double his efforts in the next four years to recreate and reinvent the BPE to become one of the foremost reform agencies in the world.

About Author

Okoh Unveils Six Point Agenda For BPE
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 31, 2018087

Naira Static at N364/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira maintained firmness against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market. The loca
Read More
September 8, 2015066

Stock Market Index Gains 1.83% on Renewed Bullish Hold

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, closed on a positive note on Monday, September 7. The All share Index closed at 30,052.
Read More
May 31, 2015094

Why Competition Is Bad For Your Business

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram by Emmanuel Chidiogo While most people have the thought that focusing on competition in one’s field of business is the best way of becoming successful
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.