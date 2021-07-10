Oko Iyabo: TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Indefinitely

fbpx
July 10, 2021
The Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association (TAMPAN) has suspended Yomi Fabiyi over his controversial movie ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The association made this known on Friday in a statement titled, ‘TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional misconducts & unethical practices.’

TAMPAN pointed out that except “the work of art is a ‘Cinema Verite’, no one is allowed to use real name(s) of other person(s) in a feature film. Therefore, it is professional misconduct to use real name(s), stories and factual events of person(s) without their consent not to talk of a plot that is denigrating to that person.

“That the story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ is a factual presentation that may give rise to prejudice since the matter is already In court.

TAMPAN’s statement

“OKO IYABO TAMPAN SUMMON YOMI FABIYI.
The TAMPAN Committee on Ethics, Conflict and Resolution wishes to inform the general public that the association has summoned Mr. Yomi Fabiyi who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film titled “OKO IYABO” to appear before it on Thursday 8th July 2021.

This invitation becomes very necessary because of the controversy that the subject matter of his film has generated which is against our ethics and virtue.

Despite that, we realize that the film has sparked off another round of public dissension that may bring polemic against TAMPAN and our good members if we fail to nip the bud of the controversy.

We hereby implore the general public and the parties concerned to please exercise patience as our eminent association is on top of this issue and will certainly ensure fairness and justice.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

