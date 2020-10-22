Oke: FUNAAB Alumnus Murdered in Cold Blood 3 Hours After Optimistic Tweet

October 22, 2020 23

Oke Obi-Enadhuze, a fresh graduate of computer science from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) in Ogun, has been shot dead — hours after he tweeted “Nigeria will not end me”.

Oke’s tweet had come amid the unrest in the country over protests against operatives of the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and clamour for comprehensive reform of the police force.

But shortly after the tweet, Oke, who is also a graphic designer, was said to have been killed by a stray bullet in front of his home at Mafoloku, Oshodi area of Lagos.

The deceased was said to have completed his final exams in January and was waiting for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing strike so as to complete his clearance in preparation for his service year before he breathed his last.

Checks on his page by TheCable Lifestyle showed he had been supporting the ongoing campaign against police brutality in the country.

“Man, I’ve never felt this oppressed in my life. I really thought we had a good shot this one time. #EndSARS,” he had written on Tuesday.

Several Nigerians have taken to Twitter to mourn Oke, while calling on relevant authorities to ensure his killers are brought to book.

Dede, a lady said to be the deceased’s girlfriend, also expressed sadness over the incident, adding that the development had shattered their dreams.

“We had forever to go Oke. What happened to our design dream. My baby didn’t deserve this. I lost my baby, I lost my best friend. Omg my boyfriend…” she wrote in a series of tweets.

He tweeted this 3hours ago.

He’s dead now.



Nigeria indeed ended him.

