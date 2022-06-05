fbpx

Okada Ban: “We Will Regulate Not Ban Okada” – Seyi Makinde

June 5, 2022
Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State on Saturday said commercial motorcycles ‘Okada’ will be regulated not banned in the state.

The Oyo State Governor via his Twitter handle said rather than wield the big stick, his administration will seek to regulate the Okada system.

“We take decisions based on data, science and logic,” he said. “If they ban them in Lagos, how long will it take them to realise the benefits? The situation in Lagos is the same as ours.

https://twitter.com/seyiamakinde/status/1533009875630018560?s=20&t=sSOlPZpzgb_N7cNx5P53Cg

“We have no intention of banning Okada. We will regulate them, we will identify them and the criminals will be dealt with.

“I have seen people with their cars jump Okada to go to the bank. They are serving a purpose.

“We have started identity management. If we say ban because Lagos did it, what next? Those riding Okada legitimately you take them out of business.”

