Okada Ban: Lagos CP Vows To Prosecute Offenders, Exempts Only 2 Categories Of Riders

May 20, 2022 125

Abiodun Alabi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) said on Thursday that passengers and okada riders that default the ban on motorcycles will be tried and prosecuted in court.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a ban on motorcycles, popularly known as okadas, in six local government areas, citing security concerns.

The CP said that the ban is necessary to decongest cases associated with the arrest of riders and passengers flouting the government’s directives.

“There is a plan towards the establishment of mobile courts that will actually try them on time so that we don’t keep on congesting our cells with all these people who are flouting the laws,” he said.

“Whenever you are arrested, whether the passenger or the rider, they will be tried instantly without necessarily bringing them to any cell.”

Alabi while noting that this is not the first time that okadas will be banned, he said enforcement of the ban this time will be more thorough.

He said most okada riders are criminals and must be taken off the road.

However, the police chief acknowledged that banning okadas may have its side effects.

“We know that banning the Okada riders can actually increase crime rate. And we are not unmindful of that and we are already putting in place a lot of strategies to contend with it,” he said.

“We know that it will send a lot of them to unemployment. We are aware of that and are preparing for it.”

Delivery Riders, Power Bikes Not Affected

Alabi clarified that residents who operate motorcycles for courier services or other private dealings will not be affected the latest okada ban.

“It does not affect couriers, but the couriers will not carry passengers,” Alabi said

“We will have to make sure they are couriers and not pretending to be one.

“Then the other officers who are okada owners must be uniformed personnel who are going to their various place of work.

“Those who own power-bikes are not affected, because it’s not meant for commercial purpose.”