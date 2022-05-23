Okada Ban: Arewa Community Urges Lagos Govt To Impose Stricter Border Checks

May 23, 2022 111

The Arewa community in Lagos State has supported the state government’s ban on commercial motorcycles better known as Okada.

They then urged the security agencies to impose stricter border checks as a way of stopping the influx of foreigners.

The community’s support was made known via a statement at the end of its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held in Lagos on Sunday, it said the move, which was taken last week, was not new.

“We resolved today unanimously that all our members must comply with the provisions of the laws of Lagos State. We are law-abiding and we will always continue to intimate on all our members to continue to be law-abiding and operate only within the ambits of the law,” the group said in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Alhaji Musa Saleh.

“We support all measures taken by the Lagos State Government in its efforts towards protecting the life and properties of all Lagosians.”

Crime

While condemning the activities of criminals posing as Okada riders, the Arewa community claimed that most of them are foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon, and other neighbouring nations.

“We are calling on the security agencies to identify and arrest all those criminal elements masquerading as Okada riders,” it said.

“We also tasking the Nigeria Immigration Service to step up its actions along the borderline in checking the influx of those foreign elements coming into the country without genuine intention.”

Safety

The Arewa community reiterated its resolve to support efforts by the Lagos State Government to safeguard lives and properties.

“We are calling on all well-meaning Arewa community members to comply with our common resolve and avoid the Local Governments of Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Etiosa, and Ikeja,” the group maintained.

“We will work with the Lagos State Government and the Association of Arewa Okada Riders towards the implementation of extant rules and documentation of all riders in all local governments of Lagos State.

“We must have adequate data on everyone. We call on the Lagos State Government to be vigilant and take proper punitive measures on bad eggs within the security agencies.”