Oil Theft: NNPC Discovers 83 Illegal Refineries, Makes 22 Arrests

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced on Tuesday that it has uncovered a total of 83 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta over the past week.

This disclosure came as part of the company’s intensified campaign against crude oil theft. Additionally, 15 illegal pipeline connections were identified during the same period.

The NNPCL shared the information through its official X handle, highlighting the persistent challenge of oil theft in the region. A video accompanying the post revealed that between January 6 and 12, a staggering 211 incidents of oil theft and vandalism were reported.

Further emphasizing the extent of the issue, the NNPCL disclosed that it had also identified 15 illegal pipeline connections within the specified timeframe. As part of their commitment to curbing this menace, the NNPCL, along with its partners, conducted an inspection of an illegal crude oil vessel loaded with thousands of metric tonnes of crude oil.

In a post on its X handle on Monday night, the NNPCL reported, “Earlier today, the Group CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of NNPC Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, were in Oporoza, Warri, Delta State, to inspect MT Kali, an illegal crude oil vessel loaded with thousands of metric tonnes of crude oil.”

The vessel, intercepted by Tantita Security Services in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, was found loading directly from an offshore platform in Bayelsa State. The post stated that all 23 crew members aboard the illegal vessel have been arrested.

During the inspection tour, General Musa affirmed the military’s commitment to collaborating with the national oil firm, as well as other government and private security agencies, to combat crude oil theft in the Niger Delta. The NNPC’s ongoing efforts underscore the significance of curbing illegal refineries and pipeline connections to safeguard national resources and maintain the integrity of the oil industry.