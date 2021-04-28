Oil Tanker Drivers To Join E-Call-Up

April 28, 2021 141

Lagos State government says it has initiated discussion with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and tanker drivers to incorporate them into the electronic-call-up system.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made this known on Tuesday while presenting activities of his ministry in the past 731 days.

The presentation was done as part of activities marking the second year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had in February, 2021 introduced the electronic call-up system as part of measures to rid the road leading to the seaports of gridlock.

He said the e-call system currentlycaters to the flatbeds, which make up for about 70 percent of trucks that come into Apapa.

“We are beginning to deal with the flatbeds but we have left out the tankers. So, now, we are talking with NUPENG and tanker drivers and they are willing to come up on the e-call up system.”

He said the state is expanding the Ahmed Tinubu truck park. “When developed, the truck park is capable of taking 2,500 trucks, which to a large extent will help deal with the menace of tankers clogging the corridor.”

He said to finally cut the gridlock, there is a need to build another port, which is the Lekki Deep Sea Port being developed by the state and expected to be completed in 18 months.