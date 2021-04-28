fbpx
Oil Tanker Drivers To Join E-Call-Up

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Oil Tanker Drivers To Join E-Call-Up

April 28, 20210141

Lagos State government says it has initiated discussion with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and tanker drivers to incorporate them into the electronic-call-up system.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made this known on Tuesday while presenting activities of his ministry in the past 731 days.

The presentation was done as part of activities marking the second year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had in February, 2021 introduced the electronic call-up system as part of measures to rid the road leading to the seaports of gridlock.

He said the e-call system currentlycaters to the flatbeds, which make up for about 70 percent of trucks that come into Apapa.

“We are beginning to deal with the flatbeds but we have left out the tankers. So, now, we are talking with NUPENG and tanker drivers and they are willing to come up on the e-call up system.”

He said the state is expanding the Ahmed Tinubu truck park. “When developed, the truck park is capable of taking 2,500 trucks, which to a large extent will help deal with the menace of tankers clogging the corridor.”

He said to finally cut the gridlock, there is a need to build another port, which is the Lekki Deep Sea Port being developed by the state and expected to be completed in 18 months.

About Author

Oil Tanker Drivers To Join E-Call-Up
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
February 14, 20190192

NIPOST Boss Bemoans Nigeria’s Untapped N1 trillion Courier Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Head of Nigeria’s Courier Regulatory Department (CRD) an independent arm of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Prof. Simon Emeje, has insisted that t
Read More
Buhari Swears-in New Members COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 27, 20200137

Buhari Swears-in New Members of N’Assembly Service Commission

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in members of the National Assembly Service Commission at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuj
Read More
Dbanj ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
June 25, 20180206

BREAKING: D’Banj’s Son, Daniel, Is Dead!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Allegedly drowned in a swimming pool Nigerian singer, D’banj has suffered a shocking loss, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III w
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.