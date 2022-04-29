fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Oil Refinery Workers Accuse NNPC Of Mismanagement

April 29, 20220158
Oil Refinery Workers Accuse NNPC Of Mismanagement

Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) workers have accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) of mismanagement.

The oil refinery workers unanimously made the accusation, as they grounded the activities of the company in protest of NNPC mismanagement.

Alleging that NNPC is wrongly mismanaging WRPC, the protesting workers highlighted their demands, among others, conversion from casual to permanent staff, salary increase, payment of all outstanding allowances, as well as better working conditions and welfare.

Some of the protesting workers, who claimed to have served the company for upwards of 28 years, were requesting payoffs since, according to them, the NNPC management had “refused” to yield to their demand for regularisation over the years.

Amidst solidarity songs, the peaceful protesters carried leaves and placards with inscriptions such as “15, 25, 27 years of slavery must stop”; “Increase our salary”; “No conversion, no quick fix”; “NNPC stop technical lies,” “WRPC, KRPC, PRPC must work”, among others.

The 336 casual staff called on the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, to urgently address their matter, warning that there would be no resumption of work until their demands were met.

They accused the NNPC management of consistently lying and failing to honour promises made over the issue that had lingered for many years.

One of the protesting staff, who sought anonymity, remarked that many of them would even like to leave the job, noting that they “want the management to pay them off since the management doesn’t need their services.”

He said, “On the ground that the management still wants their services and wants to keep them, the workers are demanding for their conversion from causal staff to the permanent staff of the organisation.”

The protesting workers had, in 2019 and 2021, staged similar protests which were anchored on the same issues while the WRPC host communities’ leader tried in vain to intervene in the past.

Petrol Subsidy Hits N1.35tn In Four Months, NNPC To Deduct N672bn
Related tags :

About Author

Oil Refinery Workers Accuse NNPC Of Mismanagement
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Lassa Fever in Nigeria COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
February 28, 20200288

Lassa Fever: 118 People Killed in 8 Weeks, says NCDC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The number of people killed from the outbreak of Lassa fever since the beginning of the year has risen to 118. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Read More
January 8, 20150220

Bad news: Crude oil falls to $46.69 || Good news: Subsidy payment and petrol costs may reduce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The bad news is; the price of crude oil fell to $46.69 a barrel on Wednesday, January 7, while the good news is; the price fall may reduce petrol cost and s
Read More
September 27, 20160248

Naira Drops 0.19% at Spot FX Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira weakened at the Interbank or Spot FX market shedding 0.19 percent to close at N308.37 to one US dollar at the on Monday, September 26. This fall i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.