fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Oil Prices Drop By 2.1% – OPEC

December 14, 20210145
OPEC Signing Of PIB Into Law Provides Nigeria Unique Opportunity

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revealed that crude oil prices dropped by $1.74, or 2.1 per cent, in November 2021 to average $80.37 per barrel.

OPEC made this known in its Oil Market Report for December 2021 which was obtained by NAN in Lagos.

“Crude oil spot prices declined in November, amid concerns regarding the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, and easing of the energy crunch which had resulted in higher oil demand from the gas-to-oil switching.

“The OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) value dropped by $1.74, or 2.1 per cent, in November to average $80.37/b, amid lower prices of almost all medium and heavy sour grades in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

“The year-to-date (y-t-d) ORB value reached $69.45/b, which is $28.71, or 70.4 per cent, higher compared with the same period last year of $40.75/b,” the report said.

According to the report, crude oil futures prices ended November sharply lower amid higher volatility after a broad selloff in futures and equity markets.

It said the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Brent first-month fell by $2.90, or 3.5 per cent, in November to average $80.85/b.

The report said the New York Mercantile Exchange and West Texas Intermediate (NYMEX WTI) declined by $2.57, or 3.2 per cent, to average $78.65/b.

“Dubai Mercantile Exchange Oman crude oil futures prices fell by $2.11 m-om, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at $79.70/b in November.

“The spread between the ICE Brent and NYMEX WTI benchmarks narrowed further in November by 33¢ to average $2.20/b.

“Hedge funds and other money managers accelerated selling in November, contributing to the decline in oil prices.

“Combined speculative net length positions linked to ICE Brent and NYMEX WTI dropped to the lowest level since November 2020.

“The backwardation structure in all three markets weakened considerably in the second half of November,” it said.

OPEC, however noted that world oil demand was unchanged compared to last month’s assessment, showing a growth of 5.7 mb/d in 2021.

“The impact of the new Omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges.

“This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies,” it added.

FG Records 52% Drop In Revenue – CBN

About Author

Oil Prices Drop By 2.1% – OPEC
David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Thomas Cook INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 23, 20190366

Thomas Cook Collapses after Failed Negotiations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Thomas Cook has collapsed after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old holiday firm failed. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said th
Read More
September 28, 20190219

Police Rescue Close to 500 Boys, Men Held Hostage in Religious Centre in Kaduna

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nearly 500 men and boys have been rescued from a building in the northern city of Kaduna, where the detainees were allegedly sexually abused and tortured, N
Read More
AfCTA BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 26, 20180413

African Union Chairman in Nigeria to Woo Buhari on AfCTA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The African Union (AU) has begun wooing Nigeria to rescind its decision to delay the signing of the controversial African Continental Free Trade Agreement (
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.