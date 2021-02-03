fbpx
Oil Price Rises Above $57 On Production Cuts Compliance

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Oil Price Rises Above $57 On Production Cuts Compliance

February 3, 20210197
Austrian Firm Plans Pipeline Production Factory In Nigeria

The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, soared to a peak of $57.87 per barrel mark on Tuesday, February 2, for the first time since early February last year on production cuts compliance.

Brent, against which Nigeria’s oil priced, rose by more than $1.8 to $57.87 per barrel as of 3:48 pm Nigerian time on Tuesday.

The last time the oil price was above $57 was on February 5, 2020.

While the upturn in crude oil prices is expected to translate to increased revenue from oil exports for the Nigerian government, it would also push up the landing cost of fuel imported into the country.

OPEC+ members complied almost completely with their production cut quotas last month, an unnamed source from the oil cartel told Bloomberg.

At 99 percent, according to the source, the compliance level was based on preliminary estimated, to be reviewed tomorrow by the Joint Technical Committee of the group.

READ ALSO: Seplat Raises $260m Debt Facility For Gas Processing Project

OPEC+ agreed to cut 7.2 million bpd in combined production in January, in what was widely seen as a compromise decision for aggressive cutters like Saudi Arabia and more reluctant ones like Russia, which proposed adding 500,000 bpd to the group’s production each month between January and April.

For February and March, the cartel agreed to keep production cuts at 7.2 million bpd.

However, Nigeria and Lybia saw lower output due to internal problems.

This is because Nigeria had to declare force majeure on Qua Iboe exports after a fire erupted at the export terminal, halting production and loading, shipping and trading.

However, Qua Iboe export is set to resume as production had started to ramp up to normal levels of 200,000 b/d in the past week, according to sources, with the release of both the February and March loading programmes.

Related tags :

About Author

Oil Price Rises Above $57 On Production Cuts Compliance
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 1, 2014034

CBN Regulations Stalling Lending-Banks

Nigerian banks’ ability to create risk assets is being squeezed by the central bank (CBN) regulations on capital requirements even as analysts agree that securitisation of bank loans to free up capita
Read More
June 27, 2016039

Rencap Securities Top Brokers’ Chart With N9.9billion Transaction Value

  Rencap Securities Nigeria Limited, last week recorded a total quantity transactions of 662.5 million shares, valued at N9.9 billion, thus representing 13.88 per cent and 18.79 per cent of the t
Read More
#EndSARS NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 15, 20200173

#EndSARS Protesters Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Protesters against police brutality and extrajudicial killings have again blocked sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway grinding vehicular activities to a halt. The protesters occupied the inbound a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon